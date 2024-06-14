Grizzlys Food and Spirits - Manitowoc 2204 Washington Street
Burgers
- Bama Burger$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Black & Bleu Burger$12.00
- Double Grizzly Deluxe Cheeseburger
1/2# burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles$16.00
- Double Patty Melt
2 Burger Pattys topped with melted cheese, onions, and mushrooms$18.00
- Double Plain Cheeseburger$12.00
- Double Plain Hamburger$10.00
- Grizzly Deluxe Cheeseburger
1/2# burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles$12.00
- Patty Melt
1/2# Burger topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, and onions$14.00
- Single Plain Cheeseburger$7.00
- Single Plain Hamburger$6.00
Steaks
- Ribeye Steak Dinner
16oz prime/choice grade Ribeye served with potato$40.00
- New York Strip Dinner
prime/choice grade New York Strip served with potato$32.00
- Pork Steak Dinner
16oz Pork Steak served with choice of potato$18.00
- Ham Steak Dinner
16oz Ham Steak served with choice of potato$18.00
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich
8oz ribeye steak served on a hoagie bun$18.00
Appetizer
- Carnival Curds
Cheese Curds topped with sea salt and caramel$10.00
- Cheese Curds$8.00
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites$8.00
- Chicken Nugget Basket$10.00
- Corn Dog Basket$10.00
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
- Jalapeno Rings$7.00
- Mashed Potato$4.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Potato Salad$2.00
- Sour Cream & Chives Wedges$7.00
- Steak Fries$6.00
- Taco Quesadilla$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Dessert
Pizza
- BYO Pizza$15.00
- BBQ Bacon Chicken
BBQ and Pizza Sauce, chicken, bacon, onion$19.00
- Grizzly's Super Special
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions$24.00
- Grizzly's Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, canned mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives$22.00
- Hula Bear
Ham Pineapple$18.00
- Kodiak
Shaved Philly Meat, fresh mushrooms, onion, maple bourbon BBQ$26.00
- Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, ground beef$23.00
- Predator
Meatlovers with extra cheese, onion, black olives, jalapenos, canned mushrooms$28.00
- Veggie Jubilee
Tomato, mushrooms, black olives, onion, green pepper$19.00
- Taco Pizza$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Picante Chicken Pizza$22.00